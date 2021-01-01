https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590018Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHanging plant introduction to new plant parent psd templateMorePremiumID : 3590018View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.63 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.63 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.63 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.63 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontHanging plant introduction to new plant parent psd templateMore