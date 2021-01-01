https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590034Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHanging plant introduction to new plant parent vector templateMorePremiumID : 3590034View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.4 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.4 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.4 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontHanging plant introduction to new plant parent vector templateMore