https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590105
Mother and Child (1914) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590105

View CC0 License

