https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590108
Stepping horse (1775–1833) drawing in high resolution by Jean Bernard. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590108

View CC0 License

