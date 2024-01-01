https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590120Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStanding cow (1820) drawing in high resolution by Jean Bernard. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590120View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 948 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2764 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4553 x 3596 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4553 x 3596 px | 300 dpi | 93.72 MBFree DownloadStanding cow (1820) drawing in high resolution by Jean Bernard. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More