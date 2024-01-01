rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590209
Offering the panel to the bullfighter (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Offering the panel to the bullfighter (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590209

View CC0 License

Offering the panel to the bullfighter (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More