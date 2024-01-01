https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590209Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOffering the panel to the bullfighter (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590209View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 995 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2902 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4659 x 5619 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4659 x 5619 px | 300 dpi | 149.83 MBFree DownloadOffering the panel to the bullfighter (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More