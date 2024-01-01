rawpixel
Mother and Child (The Oval Mirror) (ca. 1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum.
Mother and Child (The Oval Mirror) (ca. 1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3590212

CC0 License

Mother and Child (The Oval Mirror) (ca. 1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

