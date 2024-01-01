rawpixel
By the Pond (ca. 1896) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590225

View CC0 License

