https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590228
Lydia Crocheting in the Garden at Marly (1880) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590228

View CC0 License

