https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590244Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Young Girl (1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590244View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1010 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2947 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3034 x 3603 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3034 x 3603 px | 300 dpi | 62.59 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Young Girl (1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More