https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590246Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Mother Sewing (1900) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590246View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 956 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2790 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2796 x 3508 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2796 x 3508 px | 300 dpi | 56.17 MBFree DownloadYoung Mother Sewing (1900) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More