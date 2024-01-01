rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590249
Head of Simone in a Green Bonnet with Wavy Brim (No. 2) (c.1904) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590249

View CC0 License

