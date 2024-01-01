https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590249Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of Simone in a Green Bonnet with Wavy Brim (No. 2) (c.1904) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590249View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1071 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3123 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4314 x 3849 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4314 x 3849 px | 300 dpi | 95.05 MBFree DownloadHead of Simone in a Green Bonnet with Wavy Brim (No. 2) (c.1904) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More