rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590250
Paul Klee's Rich Port (a travel picture, 1938) painting in high resolution. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Paul Klee's Rich Port (a travel picture, 1938) painting in high resolution. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590250

View CC0 License

Paul Klee's Rich Port (a travel picture, 1938) painting in high resolution. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More