rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590265
The Lamp (1890&ndash;1891) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Lamp (1890–1891) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590265

View CC0 License

The Lamp (1890–1891) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More