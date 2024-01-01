rawpixel
Washington Sea Eagle (ca. 1836–1839) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590274

View CC0 License

