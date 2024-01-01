https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590274Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWashington Sea Eagle (ca. 1836–1839) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590274View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5010 x 7011 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5010 x 7011 px | 300 dpi | 201.03 MBFree DownloadWashington Sea Eagle (ca. 1836–1839) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More