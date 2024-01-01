rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590281
Small fir picture (1922) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Small fir picture (1922) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590281

View CC0 License

Small fir picture (1922) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More