rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590282
Locksmith (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Locksmith (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590282

View CC0 License

Locksmith (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More