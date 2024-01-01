rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Battle scene from the funny and fantastic opera "The Seafarers" (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590283

View CC0 License

