https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBattle scene from the funny and fantastic opera "The Seafarers" (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590283View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 828 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2415 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6507 x 4490 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6507 x 4490 px | 300 dpi | 167.22 MBFree DownloadBattle scene from the funny and fantastic opera "The Seafarers" (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More