https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Branch with two flowers (1714–1760) painting in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590285

View CC0 License

