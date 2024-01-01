rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590286
Ad marginem (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ad marginem (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590286

View CC0 License

Ad marginem (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More