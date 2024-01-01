https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590289Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEnglish Black Cocks (1828) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590289View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 823 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2399 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3940 x 2701 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3940 x 2701 px | 300 dpi | 60.93 MBFree DownloadEnglish Black Cocks (1828) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More