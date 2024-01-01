rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590290
Branch with a sunflower (1714&ndash;1760) painting in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Branch with a sunflower (1714–1760) painting in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590290

View CC0 License

Branch with a sunflower (1714–1760) painting in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More