rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590293
Movement around a Child (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Movement around a Child (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590293

View CC0 License

Movement around a Child (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More