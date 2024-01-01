https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590298Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFish (1816) drawing in high resolution by Jean Bernard. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590298View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 712 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2077 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7435 x 4413 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7435 x 4413 px | 300 dpi | 187.78 MBFree DownloadFish (1816) drawing in high resolution by Jean Bernard. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More