https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590299Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA sheet from the city book (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590299View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4381 x 6133 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4381 x 6133 px | 300 dpi | 153.78 MBFree DownloadA sheet from the city book (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More