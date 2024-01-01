rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590304
Standing black chicken (1775&ndash;1833) drawing in high resolution by Jean Bernard. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590304

View CC0 License

