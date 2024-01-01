rawpixel
Five Shells (1782–1861) drawing in high resolution by Georgius Jacobus johannes van Os. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590306

