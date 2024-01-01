https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590354Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Willem van Leen (ca. 1763–ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590354View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 840 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2450 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3226 x 4609 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3226 x 4609 px | 300 dpi | 85.12 MBFree DownloadPortrait of Willem van Leen (ca. 1763–ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More