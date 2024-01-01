rawpixel
Landscape with Poplars (1929) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Landscape with Poplars (1929) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3590375

View CC0 License

