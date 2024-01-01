rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590378
Chimes (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chimes (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590378

View CC0 License

Chimes (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More