rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590385
White Easter II (1924) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

White Easter II (1924) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590385

View CC0 License

White Easter II (1924) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More