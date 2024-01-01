https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590388Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Man of Confusion (1939) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590388View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 918 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2677 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2926 x 3826 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2926 x 3826 px | 300 dpi | 64.1 MBFree DownloadThe Man of Confusion (1939) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More