https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3704023SaveSaveAesthetic autumn sale vector psd social media ad collectionMorePremiumID : 3704023View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 52.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontIM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Double Pica fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontDownload AllAesthetic autumn sale vector psd social media ad collectionMore