https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3706220Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic autumn sale template vector social media ad setMorePremiumID : 3706220View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 109.85 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontIM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Double Pica fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontDownload AllAesthetic autumn sale template vector social media ad setMore