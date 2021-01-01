https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3752836Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGood grocer food template psd with cute pasta doodle blog bannerMorePremiumID : 3752836View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 4.23 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 4.23 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontGood grocer food template psd with cute pasta doodle blog bannerMore