https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Rawhide City-Statue of Ape, Mandan, North Dakota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3793576

View CC0 License

