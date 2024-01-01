https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3793576Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextRawhide City-Statue of Ape, Mandan, North Dakota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3793576View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2351 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3227 x 4804 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3227 x 4804 px | 300 dpi | 88.73 MBFree DownloadRawhide City-Statue of Ape, Mandan, North Dakota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More