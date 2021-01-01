https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3795783Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown comb painted texture vector striped abstract handmade shape experimental artMorePremiumID : 3795783View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 5.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 2814 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Brown comb painted texture vector striped abstract handmade shape experimental artMore