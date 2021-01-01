https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796404Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMinimal living room interior design with leaf shadow on a wallMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3796404View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4685 x 3124 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4685 x 3124 px | 300 dpi | 83.79 MBFree DownloadMinimal living room interior design with leaf shadow on a wallMore