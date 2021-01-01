https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796426Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFood business card template vector setMorePremiumID : 3796426View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 1.93 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1071 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3125 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 4465 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllFood business card template vector setMore