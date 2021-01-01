https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796436Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIce cream business card template psd in pink and yellowMorePremiumID : 3796436View personal and business license PSDLandscape Business Card 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpi | 6.64 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllIce cream business card template psd in pink and yellowMore