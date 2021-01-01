https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796448Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFood business card template psd setMorePremiumID : 3796448View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 671 x 1121 px | 300 dpi | 7.35 MBSmall 671 x 1121 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllFood business card template psd setMore