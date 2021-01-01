https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796489Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChocolate business card template psd in brown with frosting textureMorePremiumID : 3796489View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 9.4 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllChocolate business card template psd in brown with frosting textureMore