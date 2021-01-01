https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796560Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFood business card template vector set with frosting textureMorePremiumID : 3796560View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 20.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1076 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3138 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4484 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllFood business card template vector set with frosting textureMore