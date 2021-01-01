https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796585Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBakery business card template vector in black with frosting textureMorePremiumID : 3796585View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 3.72 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.72 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.72 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllBakery business card template vector in black with frosting textureMore