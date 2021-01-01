https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796783Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIce cream business logo psd in red colorMorePremiumID : 3796783View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.23 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllIce cream business logo psd in red colorMore