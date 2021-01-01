https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796790Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIce cream template psd with pink frosting texture for pinterest postMorePremiumID : 3796790View personal and business license PSDPSD 735 x 1103 px | 300 dpi | 14.13 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllIce cream template psd with pink frosting texture for pinterest postMore