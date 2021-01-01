https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796792Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPastries template psd with cream frosting texture for pinterest postMorePremiumID : 3796792View personal and business license PSDPSD 735 x 1103 px | 300 dpi | 14.03 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontDownload AllPastries template psd with cream frosting texture for pinterest postMore