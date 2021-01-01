https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796863Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPinterest post template vector set with cake frosting textureMorePremiumID : 3796863View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 268.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 882 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2571 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3674 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllPinterest post template vector set with cake frosting textureMore