https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796970Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPastries template vector with cream frosting texture for social mediaMorePremiumID : 3796970View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.18 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontDownload AllPastries template vector with cream frosting texture for social mediaMore