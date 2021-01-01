https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796992Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSocial media post template vector set with cake frosting textureMorePremiumID : 3796992View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 224.63 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllSocial media post template vector set with cake frosting textureMore